Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- The clock is ticking to take care of your property taxes in Grayson County.

You have until January 31st, next Tuesday. Bruce Stidham, the Grayson County Tax Assessor, says you can pay in person at the courthouse or mail it in on time.

He says no one likes to pay more money in taxes than needed., so doing it on time is crucial to avoid a 7-percent penalty fee plus interest.

"If you're not able to pay all of your taxes, pay what you can, you'll only have penalty and interest attaching to the unpaid portion of the bill,” he said, “so we want to encourage people to get their taxes paid."

If you can’t make it by the courthouse in time, that Tuesday January 31st the tax office will offer their one day service.

The annual tax drive-thru allows you to drop off your payments without leaving your car.

They’ll be stationed in the west courthouse parking lot on Crockett Street from 9 in the morning until 4.