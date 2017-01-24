Local police officers honor fallen Little Elm officer

LITTLE ELM, TX -- Thousands of people including local police officer came together Tuesday to honor the Little Elm officer killed last week.

Police officers with the Ardmore Motor Unit and Carter County Deputies took part in the funeral for Detective Jerry Walker. He was 47.

Carter County Deputy Kenny Mashore says it's a tragedy, but an honor to be able to take part in this and show respects to Walker's family.

Sergeant Audie Gee, Deputy John Nelson and Deputy Danny King also attended the funeral.

Walker was shot and killed last Tuesday while responding to a report of a man with a gun outside a home.

He was a father of four and served with the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Storm and was laid to rest with military honors at the funeral.