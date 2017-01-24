Reserve officer arrested for sexual assault

BRYAN COUNTY, OK- An Oklahoma reserve police officer, sworn to uphold the law has been arrested. He's accused of sexually assaulting a man with down syndrome.

The allegations came to light last week to Choctaw Tribal Police who say the alleged incidents happened at the Choctaw Casino and Resort off of Highway 75 in Durant.

According to an affidavit filed at the Bryan County Court House, the crime happened on several occasions at the Choctaw Casino and the suspects home.

On Monday Choctaw Tribal Police arrested 45 year old Bryon Gordon. Gordon is a reserve officer in the city Paoli in Garvin County. He was arrested on one count of forcible oral sodomy.

The affidavit states the victim's mother learned from a relative who stated back in October of last year that Gordon and the victim were having sex.

In the affidavit Gordon would allegedly pick the victim up to take him to the casino to gamble, stay the night then drive back to Pauls Valley the next day.

OSBI agents conducted an interview with the victim last week who pointed out in drawings where Gordon allegedly touched him and stated it happened multiple times.

According to the affidavit Gordon checked into the Choctaw Casino and Resort 12 times from June to the end of October of 2016.

Tribal police say Gordon is looking at one count of forcible oral sodomy. The investigation is ongoing.

Gordon was released on a $50,000 dollar bond.

KTEN News spoke with Gordon by phone who says these allegations are false and he's prepared to win his innocence in court.