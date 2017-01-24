Proposed Bond Could Fix Overcrowding in Sherman ISD Schools

SHERMAN, TX—Sherman schools will soon have a new look. Last night the district moved forward with a proposed multi-million dollar bond. If voters pass the bond in May the money from the tax hike will go toward several projects.

"It seems like there's more and more students every year,” said Sherman High School sophomore Hannah Anderson.

With nearly 1,900 students Sherman High School is bursting at the seams. Sherman ISD says the school student body is more than 40% over capacity. Classrooms and hallways are stuffed, making it hard for students to get to class before the bell rings.

"Going to class is really difficult because you end up running into somebody or there's people standing in the hall way and there's no way to move around them,” Anderson said.

Sherman High isn’t the only campus battling overpopulation. Crutchfield Elementary has limited storage space, causing teachers to store school supplies and clothing collections in odd places like the auditorium and the janitor’s closet.

"As a school counselor I don't really have a spot where I can gather children who have special needs together and talk about those concerns,” said school counselor Susan Simmons.

But Sherman ISD Assistant Superintendent Tyson Bennett says Sherman ISD has a plan in mind to fix these issues. Monday night they voted to send a $308 million bond to the may ballot.

" We have growth here in Sherman we have aging facilities and we are needing to make improvements to our facilities and also increase those facilities,” said Bennett.

The bond will go toward completing several projects including building a new high school, two new elementary schools and even upgrading Bearcat Stadium.

If voters pass the bond in May Bennett says there will be a tax increase.

"What we're looking at is… it would increase from 0.23 cents on the tax rate."

But he says change is necessary.

"It's been 11 years since our last building project in this school district, so it's time,” Bennett said.