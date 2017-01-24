Firefighters Warn Citizens of Danger

TEXOMA - Temperatures are unseasonably warm, and winds are strong.

Fire fighters say burning anything in this weather could be a recipe for disaster.

Ardmore fire department released a statement Tuesday, saying in part, "We strongly discourage any type of outdoor burning in a red flag danger day."

And, people living in the Ardmore, hope their neighbors listen.

Ardmore resident, Deandre Walker said, "My house is mainly wood so it would burn fast and my nieces and nephews and baby cousins come over here and that's really dangerous"

Tuesday morning, a grass fire got out of control south of Burneyville on the Red River. Workers in the area say it was too close for comfort.

"It could cross and burn up the dead grass that we have and get into our haystack and cause a bunch of damage."

Firefighters say even a small fire on a windy day like Tuesday can spread very rapidly. They're reminding Ardmore residents that under any circumstances, burning inside of city limits is illegal.

"Anything could happen. I know there’s been lots of house fires around here, and I would personally would hate to lose my house. You know, there’s all these belongings you have in here.."

Lance Garmon, an Ardmore resident, says his advice is, if you have to burn outdoors, do it with professional supervision.

"If you're gonna want to burn something, you just need to have somebody that knows what they're doing that can protect your stuff and make sure that it’s not going to get out of control."

Fire officials say this time of year can be deceiving because even if the ground feels wet, the dead grass will remain very dry.