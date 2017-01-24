Carter County Schools Seeing Decline in Enrollment

CARTER CO., OK -- 2017 is off to a rocky start, for many Carter County school districts; at least according to recent numbers.

From budget cuts to rezoning issues, many districts can’t seem to catch a break.

"My son graduated in 2003, my daughter graduated in 2011, and I could tell the difference in the curriculum, you can hardly get school books here anymore, I don't know if it’s because of our funding or what," Carter County parent Carol Craig says.

The Oklahoma Department of Education released its 2016-2017 enrollment numbers and its official, the student population is dwindling.

"I guess maybe lack of accountability for parent, it seems like people tend to not care as much anymore about what their kids do or don’t do," Carter County resident Nathan Barnes says.

Ardmore came out at -3%

Dickson at -2%

Fox at -3%

Healdton stayed relatively constant at 1%.

Lone grove at -4 %

And Wilson at -9 %

And the state says they have no idea why.

Ardmore parents say they are concerned the decline in enrollment numbers could start to affect the already shaky financial situation their district is in.

Plainview and Springer came out on top with a combined 8% increase in enrollment totals.

The states enrollment numbers also show that the number of Caucasian students enrolling in carter county districts decreased by more than 50%, for the first time in state history.

Hispanics were the next group to see a decline in population.

To compare enrollment numbers from past school years, go to http://sde.ok.gov/sde/documents/state-student-public-enrollment