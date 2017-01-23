Sherman woman flips SUV

DENISON, TX -- A local woman was taken to the hospital Monday after police say she flipped her SUV.

Officers say the 38-year-old woman from Sherman over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle then flipped the SUV into a tree.

It happened on I-20 in Denison around 10 Monday morning.

She was taken to Texoma Medical Center and she's expected to be okay.

Her name is not being released.