Sherman man is convicted for robbery

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man accused of robbing a gas station was convicted Monday afternoon.

Court records show John Hoover Junior was given a suspended sentence of ten years and will serve the next four years on probation.

Back in March of last year Hoover was arrested after a traffic stop in Sherman.

Investigators say he stole beer from the Sunshine Foods Mart at the corner on Sunset and West Houston.

Police say he used a knife to threaten the store clerk.