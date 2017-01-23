Sherman ISD moves forward with bond - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman ISD moves forward with bond

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman ISD has moved forward with a proposed multi-million dollar bond that would be used to fix aging facilities.

Monday night school leaders approved unanimously a 308 million dollar bond package to be on the May ballot.

If passed the money would go to fixing the Bearcat Stadium, the high school, build two new elementary schools and other projects.

It's been more than 11 years since the last Sherman ISD bond.