Grayson College hosting boot camp to help entrepreneurs

DENISON, TX -- A local college is helping new entrepreneurs with a boot camp.

Grayson College is hosting the camp for anyone trying to start a new business.

The class will be Tuesday from 1:30 until 3:30 in the afternoon at the college's main campus in Denison.

Instructors will talk about creating a business idea, the legal requirements and more.

“We want to offer things that helps the community grow and be vibrant, and this is one of those things, you know, there's a lot of small businesses in Sherman and Denison and Grayson County and our half of Fannin County that we serve, and we want to be sure we're here for them,” said Amy Evans, the Director of Marketing with Grayson College.

The class is free to attend, but you have to pre-register.

You can do that by contacting the Grayson Small Business Development. To register you must call 903-463-8787.