Man accused of leading police on chase back in court Monday

DENISON, TX -- A man who Denison police say led them on a chase and crash was back in court Monday on several charges.

Daniel Keigley is facing charges of theft and evading arrest, as well aggravated assault on a public servant.

Back in 2012, police arrested Keigley in Denison after a high-speed chase where they say he rammed several police cars and attempted to run over an officer who fired his weapon.

Police say Keigley stole the truck from a relative. Jury selection was expected Monday morning.