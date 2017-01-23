Woman arrested in Bromide; wanted out of two Oklahoma counties

JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Police in Bromide have arrested a woman wanted out of two counties in Oklahoma.

Officers say Karen Pat Hutcherson is facing charges in Creek and Johnston counties. She was taken in after police got a call about a break in early Monday morning.

At that same house in Bromide late Thursday night, Hutcherson's sister Vicki Hackworth, David Wood and Jeromy Roberts were all arrested.

Police say Roberts was on the run from authorities and Hackworth and Wood helped him hide.

Deputies told us they found illegal drugs and several weapons in the home that night.