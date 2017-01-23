Man wanted for sexual assault out of Colorado found in Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man wanted for sexual assault out of Colorado found in Texoma

CARTER COUNTY, OK-- A man wanted out of Colorado has been arrested in Carter County.

Police say Mark Horton was arrested around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Stanley Southwest in Ardmore.

He was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault on a child.

Investigators say he will be extradited back to Colorado where he will be formally charged.