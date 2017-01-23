Man's stolen "love bug" found

SHERMAN, TX- A Sherman man's classic car is back safe in his garage Monday night after it was stolen in broad daylight. The 1974 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen from the Wal-Mart parking lot in Sherman while the owner was inside. The two men who police say took it are now in jail.

The owner says he's had the car for more than 30 years and Monday, he was reunited with his most cherished possession. Charles Newman, who goes by Bud, is feeling like a new man after being reunited with what he calls his precious jewel.

"You don't have any idea. I feel like, I hadn't felt this good in a long time," said Bud.

Saturday morning Bud went to Wal-Mart in Sherman. Driving his 1974 Volkswagen Beetle he made sure he remembered where he left it.

"I hardly ever remember where I park. But I remembered where I parked this time," said Bud.

But when he finished his shopping his pride and joy was nowhere to be found.

"I was awful upset. Yeah. I was awful upset," said Bud.

Sherman Police say two men seen on video stole the car from the parking lot. That car is what Bud lives for.

"I'd rather have my car than anything I have," said Bud.

It wasn't long before police say they got a tip the car was spotted across the Red River at a home in Cartwright in the 100 block of Denison Street.

"We were able to identify who the suspects were and with that information we contacted the Bryan County Sheriff's Department and had them go to a location in Cartwright," said Sgt. D.M. Hampton with the Sherman Police Dpt.

Bryan County deputies arrested Jarrod Butler and Zachary Alger for possession of a stolen vehicle.

"We actually heard from them that they had found the Volkswagen Beetle there at that residence," said Sgt. Hampton.

Bud says he was afraid he'd never see the car again. He says there's only a dent in the fender. It's one lesson he's had to learn the hard way.

"You're not supposed leave your keys in the car. Especially in the ignition," said Bud.

Sherman police say the two men are in the Bryan County Jail.