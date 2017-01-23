Love County Celebrates Construction of New Jail

LOVE COUNTY -- A new jailhouse has been in the works for years. Today, construction for the project officially began.

People in Love County met Monday morning, to celebrate the beginning of a new era for their justice system.

Sheriff Grisham says the 18 month, million dollar project will improve safety for citizens, inmates, and law enforcement.

"I’m looking forward to getting in this, in the new justice center, um. It’s gonna help with our overcrowding problem that we and many other sheriff’s departments has. And, and I’m really looking forward to getting into this new building and going to work," Grisham said.

Officials say the new jail will hold up to 97 inmates -- that's 3 times more, than the current 31 bed facility.

State senator, Frank Simpson says he's glad to see the county moving forward.

"It is indicative in the direction that love county is moving and if, if you visited the old jail you know that this is sorely needed and its many years past due".

State officials, joined local law enforcement officials, and citizens for the ground breaking. All agree the new jail is greatly needed.

Robbye Riley, a citizen of Love County said, "We've been blessed to have Marty step in as sheriff and we just see great things happening for Love County."

The new jail will be located just north of Marietta on highway 77.

Murray Mcmurray is a member of the building committee. He said the new location will also be an improvement.

"It’s got access to the highway, we tried looking at both sides, we have a railroad track that divides Marietta, and uh, this gives us access a little bit easier to get on the interstate."

Sheriff Grisham says he hopes to see construction start sometime in the next month.