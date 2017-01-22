Austin College Women Top Southwestern

SHERMAN, Texas – The Austin College women’s basketball team hounded Southwestern University into 19 turnovers and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, giving them the edge over the Pirates in a 68-54 victory on Sunday afternoon. The ’Roos are now 13-5 overall and 5-2 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Both teams started out slowly on offense, with the first point of the game coming nearly three minutes into the opening quarter on a free throw by Southwestern’s Zhazze Brown. The ‘Roos got their first bucket nine seconds later, and at the 5:01 mark a Caitlyn Collins three pointer gave Austin College a 9-3 lead. Kendall Heitmeier and Olivia Cicci added treys as the ‘Roos took a 16-10 lead into the second quarter.

The margin grew to nine after another three from Heitmeier to make it a 25-16 game with 6:32 left before halftime, and got into double digits at 27-16 on a pair of free throws from Collins with 4:05 on the clock. Southwestern added a free throw to make it 27-17 with 2:13 left in the quarter to snap what had been a five minute scoring drought. Kendra Rainey’s last second three sent Austin College into the break with a 30-17 edge.

The Pirates started to chip away at the deficit and pulled to within 10 points at 36-26 with 4:47 left in the third, but back-to-back threes from Ann Savage put the ‘Roos ahead 42-26 a minute later. Austin College would get the lead up to 16 before Southwestern’s Olivia Podaras knocked down a triple to make it a 48-35 game heading into the fourth.

Heitmeier opened up the fourth with a three pointer, and added another with 6:27 left to make it a 58-39 game. The Pirates managed to get the margin down to 11 points with 4:22 remaining but Heitmeier and Collins combined for the final eight points of the game for the ‘Roos to seal the victory.

Heitmeier scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds, and Bryce Frank recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Collins chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the victory, in which the ‘Roos out-scored Southwestern 15-4 in points off of turnovers. Austin College turned the ball over just nine times in the game.

Cecily Woolfolk paced the Pirates with 18 points and Madison Edwards added 13, while Tori Carraway grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.