Wanted Kingston Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

KINGSTON, OK - It all happened at this storage unit just off of highway 70 in Kingston.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

That’s where they found 55 year old Russell Trail sleeping in a truck filled with drugs.

 "He just seemed like a regular guy that was... homeless."

For the last 7 years, James Arnold has managed these storage units, but it's the first time  he's leased one out to a wanted man.

"It uh, didn't even cross my mind," he said.

Arnold says, before the ink even dried on the contract, Trail was arrested.

Police found over 23 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia with him. 

But it's not the first time Trail has had a run in with the law.

He’s had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest since 1998.

It’s shocking news for people living in the small town.

Matthew Cook said “That is crazy. I can't believe it, I didn't even hear..."

Teanna Davidson added, "yea i didn't even realize there was that goin on here."

Police say trail will have a slew charges placed on him including unlawful possession of paraphernalia, trafficking illegal drugs, and possession of a controlled substance.

As for Arnold, he hopes for a much calmer scene during business hours.

"It’s just another day in business I guess."

Trail is being held in the Marshall County jail on a $51,000 bond.  

