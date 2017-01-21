Calera Fire Department Hiring New Firefighters

CALERA, OK -- Are you interested in becoming a firefighter? If so the Calera Fire Department is hiring.

The volunteer fire department is looking to hire 9 new firefighters who want to serve their community, and make a difference in people’s lives.

Training is all paid for, and is open to anyone 18 years or older, with a high school diploma or equivalent.

You must live inside or within 5 miles of the Calera fire district or city hall.

You'll also be required to pass both a background check and drug test.