Calera Fire Department Hiring New Firefighters

CALERA, OK -- Are you interested in becoming a firefighter? If so the Calera Fire Department is hiring.

The volunteer fire department is looking to hire 9 new firefighters who want to serve their community, and make a difference in people’s lives.

Training is all paid for, and is open to anyone 18 years or older, with a high school diploma or equivalent.     

You must live inside or within 5 miles of the Calera fire district or city hall.

You'll also be required to pass both a background check and drug test.

    

  • Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

  • Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

  • Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.

