Davis Man in Critical Condition After Rollover Accident

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A Davis man was taken to hospital Friday night in critical condition, after being ejected from his car.

Troopers say it happened just before midnight on State Highway 7, near Dolese Road in Garvin County.

They say 54 year old Travis Hickey was headed west, when he drifted off the road, slammed into a sign, rolled his car and was ejected 25 feet.

Hickey was flown by helicopter to O.U. Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Troopers say the accident was caused by speeding.

Hickey was not wearing a seat belt.