Davis Man in Critical Condition After Rollover Accident

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.
KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.
TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.
Dallas police say a man fatally shot his female supervisor and then killed himself in an office building.
GRAYSON COUNTY -- Early voting started Monday for several important local races in Grayson County. The most talked about -- and, some say, controversial issue -- is the proposed $308 million Sherman Independent School District bond package.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump made a very long distance phone call to the International Space Station, to congratulate its commander on breaking the record for the most time spent in space of any American astronaut. The president spoke Monday with Peggy Whitson, commander of the International Space Station, and fellow astronaut Jack Fischer.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Friends in one Texoma community are rallying together to help a family make a wish come true. Their 18-year-old son Darren Cain has a passion for camping and he has cerebral palsy, but he doesn't let the illness stop him from having a good time.
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman is growing, and so is the need for more housing. But plans for an apartment complex on the city's southwest side are not going over well. Sherman residents opposing the proposed Quail Trail complex say they're all for new housing and the new revenue it will bring... just not in their neighborhood.
DAVIS, OK -- According to initial information coming in to the KTEN newsroom, at least one person may have been killed by the impact.
Powerful storms rumbled across the Texoma region on Friday evening, bringing heavy rain, high winds, hail, and the threat of tornadoes.
