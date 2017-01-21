Davis Man in Critical Condition After Rollover Accident - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Davis Man in Critical Condition After Rollover Accident

Posted:

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A Davis man was taken to hospital Friday night in critical condition, after being ejected from his car.

Troopers say it happened just before midnight on State Highway 7, near Dolese Road in Garvin County.

They say 54 year old Travis Hickey was headed west, when he drifted off the road, slammed into a sign, rolled his car and was ejected 25 feet.

Hickey was flown by helicopter to O.U. Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Troopers say the accident was caused by speeding.

Hickey was not wearing a seat belt. 

    Robert Andrews IIRobert Andrews II

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.

