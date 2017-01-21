Trenton Liquor Store Offering Reward to Catch Burglars

TRENTON, TX -- A local liquor store robbed earlier this week is offering a big reward to catch the thieves.

Chubbs Liquor in Trenton is offering $2,500 to anyone who can help find the suspects in the next seven days.

This is surveillance footage of that incident from early Thursday morning.

Store managers say two people covered up from head to toe smashed through the store's windows and took cash and a handgun.

They were driving a black Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information, call Trenton police.