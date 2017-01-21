Local Gift Shop Donates $13,000 to Charities in Grayson County

SHERMAN, TX—A local gift shop is giving back to the community, they donated nearly $13,000 to local charities in Grayson County.

When you walk through the doors of the Women’s Gift Exchange it looks like an ordinary gift shop, but every dollar you spend here is invested in helping local non-profits in our community.

“This last year we gave around $13,000 to Grayson County charities,” said one of the shop’s board members Carolyn Nicholson.

Twelve charities received needed funding thanks to their effort to pay it forward. Their mission to make a difference started seven years ago when a group of women partnered together to create a shop with the sole purpose of raising money to help local charities in Grayson County.

“Usually those local charities are really hurting for finances, so we thought this was a way we could really help,” Nicholson said.

The shop sells everything from jewelry to fine antiques to even chocolate truffles. They also feature handcrafted goods created by local artisans as another way of giving back.

The Exchange is run entirely by unpaid volunteers, like Marilyn Pospisil who gives her time to help those who’ve been given a bad break.

“Unfortunately a lot of people are in a bad place with the economy and a lot of people are losing their jobs,” she said. “It’s so nice helping people who are less fortunate or in a bad situation.”

Nicholson says they hope to match the amount of money raised next year.

“Every year we try to increase just a little bit more,” she said.

Charities are chosen for donations at the end of every year. If you’d like to apply visit their website.