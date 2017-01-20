Texoma Regional Blood Center critical shortage

TEXOMA -- The Regional Blood Center is in a critical state and they need your help.

Staff say their shelves are completely empty and in need of every blood type.

The bad weather and car accidents is part of the reason for the shortage

The other is people donating to the center is down.

If your type O negative the center could really use your type because it is considered a universal blood type.

The director of donor service says this is not just a local shortage but a national shortage as well.

"You know it's just not us that's critical, carter blood car has already put out an appeal to the media too, so it's nationwide right now that we just need people to come out and donate," Francis Campbell said.

If you’re interested in donating blood the Texoma Regional Blood center needs all blood types to restock their shelves.

The center is open Saturday from 9 in the morning until 2 that afternoon and outside of Texas Road House in Sherman from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.