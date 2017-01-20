Two people arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries

SHERMAN, TX -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins this week.

Police found Maya Granados, 18, passed out in a vehicle with the stolen items inside.

They say Jesus Reyes, 20, was arrested when he tried to take off with that vehicle.

The items were stolen at the Parkview Apartments in Sherman. Police say when they checked on Granados, they smelled marijuana then found the items when they searched the car.

Once police left the scene, someone at the complex saw Reyes take off in that car and followed him until officers could help.

"If your vehicle gets burglarized you need to call and let us know, because if you don't report that to us, we may find items of property that we can't match up to a report, and may not get your stuff back if we find and make an arrest like this,” said Sergeant D.M. Hampton with the Sherman Police Department.

Reyes and Granados remain in the Grayson County Jail. Bond for both has been set at $3,000.