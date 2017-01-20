Sherman Police Investigating Reports of Compromised Bank Accounts

SHERMAN, TX -- Police in Sherman are investigating several reports of peoples bank accounts being compromised.

They say so far seven customers of First Convenience Bank, located in the Sherman Walmart right off Highway 82 have come forward, saying someone’s taken money out of their accounts, and have been making ATM withdrawals in the Dallas area.

Police are still trying to figure out if a skimmer was placed on the ATM at First Convenience Bank.

If you believe this has happened to you, you're urged to contact Sherman police.