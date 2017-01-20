People in Texoma React to President Trump's Inauguration

NORTH TX, SOUTHERN OK -- As much of America cheered and welcomed in the 45th president of the United States, reactions varied across the nation.

But for most people around Texoma, Donald Trump's inauguration symbolized new beginnings.

"I’m hoping that he'll do good things for us, and make us great again like he said," said Stephanie Petis.

A promise Mr. Trump has made from the get-go during his unconventional campaign trail to make America great again.

A pledge people are hoping he'll keep.

"I’m hoping that he'll make some positive changes in education and employment," said one Texoma resident.

Some questioning, but still willing to give the new president a chance.

"Can’t be any worse than the other ones,” said Matthew Warner.

Others hoping his non-political background will give him an edge.

"I really think Mr. Trump is going to do a good job, I mean I think it's going to take a good business man, to get this country back in shape, and I hope he does it, that's all we can hope for," said Michelle Eubank.

But many ready to see a calmer country.

"Glad to finally see that it's settled and hope that we can find peace in all this situation," said Jimmy Stegall.

President Trump’s big day didn't proceed quietly.

Protests both peaceful and violent erupted from the Capitol to cities like Houston.

There’s been so much fighting, and arguing, I’d sure like to think we can put aside some of the things, and at least get back and focus on what's important to us now, I hope that's the case," said Stegall.

A focus and hope of unity, with a country on watch the next four years.

"I think it might be pretty good, you never know," said Warner.