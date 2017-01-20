Local High School Students Hope For the Future As They Watch President Trump's Inauguration

DENISON, TX—The swearing in of a president is a historical moment. And while some schools across the nation are blacking out Donald Trump’s inauguration from their classrooms, the students at Denison High School watched history unfold before their eyes.

"I thought it was an important event in American history and I'm really glad that it was Donald Trump who got elected,” said high school sophomore Matthew McInnis.

The reality of Trump’s inauguration stirred up student’s emotions as they watched him promise to bring back jobs, wealth, and dreams to the American people. Many students were quietly hoping that he’ll keep his word and make America great again.

"I very much so hope that he strengthen national security and makes the economy a lot better,” said McInnis.

High school sophomore Rustin Workman supports Trump’s presidency, he thinks Trump is the right man for the job.

"I got really excited whenever he got elected president and I know a lot more people felt excited and it was a good choice that America made,” said Workman.

And while students watched the peaceful transition of power on a projection screen, some of their fellow classmates got a once in a lifetime chance to see the inauguration in person. A group of seniors flew to our nation’s capital on Thursday after being invited to go by their government teacher.

Jina Hurst, mother of one of the students, says at first she was uneasy about allowing her daughter to go.

"Of course we had some anxiety and of course some second thoughts on it, with all the protests, but we prayed and decided it was safe to send her off,” Hurst said.

As anti-trump rallies continue to grip the nation, McInnis says he wants the division to end.

"People have a right to protest Donald Trump himself, but they also need to respect the presidency."