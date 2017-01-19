Workforce Solutions job fair

SHERMAN, TX -- Hundreds of people came out to a local job fair Thursday hoping to have a shot at a new career.

It was held in Sherman by Workforce Solutions for call centers in Grayson County.

The fair started this Thursday morning and ended at 6 p.m.

Assetcare Sign Warehouse and other companies at the fair showed up to hire new employees.

We're told the event was quite a success with more than a hundred people showing up in the first hour.