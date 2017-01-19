Austin College is awarded two grants to help their non-profit program

TEXOMA -- Local students will now be rewarded for helping others thanks to two new grants.

For the last few years students at Austin College have helped non-profits around Texoma request grants for free.

It's a social program meant to develop their entrepreneurial skills and give back to the community.

But thanks to two new grants from the Texoma Health and W.B. Munson Foundations totaling 25 thousand dollars, students will now receive stipends for their efforts.

"It's extremely important that we be able to send resources to help our agencies be more effective to address issues in the Texoma region, so the grants from these foundations is vitally important to keeping this program going," Cary Wacker

To date students have helped to bring in close to 500 thousand dollars in grant money to area non-profits.

If you're a non-profit that's interested in the program go to our website KTEN.COM for details.