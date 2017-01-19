Local People Attending Women's March on Washington

SHERMAN, TX—A group of people in Sherman are packing their bags and driving to Washington D.C. today to join the “Women’s March on Washington.”

"How are you going to respect your parents, your mother, your grandmother if you go out and you're just treating other women the way Trump treats women, he's a misogynist,” said Alex Herd.

Alex Herd is just 17-years-old, but he’s uniting with a diverse group of women in their journey of resistance, to send a bold message to our nation’s government.

"I intend to resist every step of the way,” said attorney Pamela McGraw.

They’re driving 20 hours to our nation’s capital to participate in the “Women’s March on Washington,” a mass mobilization, organizers say is aimed at advancing equal rights for women and other marginalized groups.

The march is set to take place the day after Donald Trump becomes America’s 45th President.

"I’m with John Lewis, I don't think he's a legitimate president because of the interference with the Russians in this election,” said McGraw.

McGraw originally planned to attend the march with just one of her friends, but the word got out and more people rallied together to join the peaceful revolt.

"It's important to participate because we have a right to have a say so in everything,” said Linda West.

They’re expecting a crowd of more than 100,000 people at the march, raising their voice and taking a stand against trump’s campaign which many people say was blemished with sexist remarks.

McGraw believes the march is pushing America forward in the right direction.

"We're going in a very scary direction and we're going to have to resist and I think it's important that people everywhere know that there is resistance from day one,” she said.

There’s going to be hundreds of smaller organized protests called “sister marches” going on throughout the country after the inauguration as well. Downton Fort Worth is planning to have a sister march at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday at noon.