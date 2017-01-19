Fallen OHP troopers mother raising awareness with 2nd annual Nicholas Dees Run

DURANT, OK- One Oklahoma law maker is presenting a new bill to ban hand held devices while your car is running. Mother of fallen trooper Nicholas Dees in support of the bill speaks out on the new proposal as she prepares for her sons second annual run.

Many may remember the story. Trooper Dees was killed back in 2015 after a driver who was texting and driving hit and killed him. That driver has since been convicted for the troopers death.

"His death was not in vain. I want people to know what one text, less than three and half seconds can do," said Nicholas's mother, Shelley Russell.

Two years after the deadly crash that killed Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas Dees, wounds are still fresh for his mother.

"As a mom I am lost. He was my only child. I'll never momma again," said Russell.

Proceeding his death Oklahoma became the 46th state to ban texting and driving that went into effect at the end of 2015. One law maker has a new proposal. Senate bill 44. Banning hand held devices while a car is in motion.

"Too many people, they get so excited and take their hand completely off the steering wheel," said Senator Ron Sharp.

The new bill would exclude hands free devices like blue tooth headset and your cars navigation system.

Trooper Dees' mother Shelley Russell is in full support of the new bill.

"Let's lead and not follow. Let's set a precedent for other states," said Russell.

Many we spoke with say cell phones are too distracting when we're behind the wheel.

"Cause just as many accidents as drunk drivers, distracted drivers do," said Stan Endres.

"They should've done it ten years ago," said Joe Fulenchek.

As this new proposal gets ready to head to the floor, Russell is gearing up for the second annual trooper Nicholas Dees run.

"It's for Nicholas. I want to keep his legacy alive and strong," said Russell.

On a mission to help save anyone from feeling the pain she goes through every day.

"I cry just about every single day," said Russell.

If the new law is to pass it would go into effect November of this year. The Nicholas Dees run is scheduled for Saturday January 28th in Durant. The run is expected to start at 9a.m. The last day to register online is Wednesday the 25th. There will be same day registration.

To register click the link below.

https://troopernicholasdees.eventbrite.com/