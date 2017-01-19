Local Hospital Opens After Hour Urgent Care for Kids

ARDMORE, OK - For working parents, taking your sick kids to the doctor isn't always easy to do.

Stacie Dyer’s son has strep throat. She said, "It's really convenient because I uh, I work from home, but this gives me time to come up here and not have to take too much time out of my work at home. I can come any time, I can come after school, I don't have to worry about taking them out of class."

And, the kids say they also approve."It's really good for just getting better really quick. And just... very good. "

Dr. Landis at Mercy Hospital says the flu can come without warning. And if it's not caught within 48 hours, there’s really no way to treat it. That's why he, and other doctors at Mercy Hospital are excited about their new after hour urgent care for kids.

"You know not everybody can get their kids to the doctor in normal business office hours um, and so we've seen a need for quite a long time that we need just pediatrics dedicated after hours. Um… for working moms and dads and sometimes kids just you know can come home from school sick."

Doctors say the new office works as an urgent care, but with a more laid-back environment that is easier for kids.

PA-C, Dr. Scott Cooper said, "We feel like, you know, we are pretty relaxed here anyways, but in the afterhours, people can just kinda come and go and uh, there’s… it doesn't have that formality, you know, like a typical doctor’s office visit would have"

Doctor Landis says walk-ins are welcome as late as 7 P.M., Monday through Friday.

And, a good flu season tip from Dr. Cooper: he says, you can tell the difference between the common cold, and the flu, by remembering the flu can hit almost instantly, while the common cold may take three to five days to peak.