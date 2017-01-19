A Grant For Helping Others

SHERMAN,TX--- Some local students will now be rewarded for helping others thanks to two new grants. For the last few years students at Austin college have helped non-profits around Texoma request grants for free.

It's a social program meant to develop their entrepreneurial skills and give back to the community. But thanks to two new grants from the Texoma Health and W.B. Munson Foundations totaling 25,000 dollars.

Students will now receive stipends for their efforts. To date, students have helped to bring in close to 500,000 dollars in grant money to area non-profits.



