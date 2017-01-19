"Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention" and "Concert & Banquet"

MCALESTER, OK - All are invited to the Sweetheart Concert and Banquet on February 11th at the Southeast Expo in McAlester, Oklahoma. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the gospel singers begin at 6:00 p.m. Call Judy Chastain for more information at 580-927-5828.

If you can't make it in February, you have another opportunity to listen to uplifting gospel at the the expo is at the Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention. Those dates are June 22nd, 23rd, and 24th. To find out more information on timing and ticket prices, visit www.oklahomagospelsingingconvention.com.