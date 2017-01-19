DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week.

This adorable little puppy is a girl.

She was born in early November.

She's a dachshund mix and we're told she's very calm and sweet.

The adoption fee includes her first series of shots, flea and worm treatment.

She has one brother and one sister.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.