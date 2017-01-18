Sherman job fair

SHERMAN, TX -- If you're looking for a job then you might want to grab a pen and paper.

Thursday in Sherman workforce solutions is putting on a job fair for call centers in Grayson County.

The fair will run from 10 in the morning until 6 that evening at the municipal ballroom that’s at 405 North Rusk Street in Sherman.

Assetcare sign warehouse and other companies will be at the fair looking for new employees and some business will hire on the spot Thursday.