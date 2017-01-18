House Fire Displaces Ardmore Family - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

House Fire Displaces Ardmore Family

ARDMORE, OK -- A local family is without a home after losing theirs to a fire.

It happened in the 1100 block of B-Northwest in Ardmore around 7 Wednesday evening.

Firefighters say an apartment attached to the house upstairs caught on fire.

They’re still investigating the cause.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross will be temporarily helping the family get back on their feet.