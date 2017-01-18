College students help athletes prepare for Special Olympics meet

SHERMAN, TX -- Austin College echoed with sounds of basketballs today.

More than 400 athletes from 16 various schools around Texoma gathered to participate in the school's Special Olympics focusing on basketball skills.

This is the fourth year the Sherman based college hosted the event.

From dribbling to shooting athletes showed off various skills during the competition and some students even walked away with an award.

This is all to prepare the athletes for the Special Olympics area meet this March in Frisco.

The event was all part of Austin College's Jan-serve which is just one way the students give back to the community.

More than 50 students helped out today.