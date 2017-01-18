UPDATE: Woman Dies After Driving Vehicle Into A Creek in Denison

DENISON,TX -- A woman that was killed Wednesday night after driving her car into a creek in Denison, has been identified.

Police say 73-year old Corrine Chelf of Pottsboro died after crashing her pickup.

It happened just before 7 Wednesday evening on Highway 75 near Spur 503.

Police say Chelf was headed north in her pickup when she suddenly drifted and ended up in the creek.

Chelf along with her daughter, 54 year old Vickie Pratt of Pottsboro were taken to TMC with serious injuries.

Chelf was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pratt has been moved to a Dallas hospital for further treatment.

Chelf was a retired TMC nurse.