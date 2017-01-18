UPDATE: Three Deputies Sent To The Hospital After High Speed Chase

UPDATE:

SHERMAN, TX -- The name of a suspect who led deputies and a task force on a chase and crash in Sherman has been released.

The Grayson County Sheriff's office arrested Anthony Blair on multiple outstanding warrants.

Deputies and the East Texas joint task force say they were trying to serve the warrant on Blair when he took off in a car and rammed an unmarked deputy SUV on Wednesday.

Three deputies were treated at Texoma Medical Center for minor injuries after that crash.

Police say he could face additional charges, like aggravated assault on a peace officer at a later date.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SHERMAN,TX --A crash and dash in South Sherman on Throckmorton ends with a mangled mess halfway between Spring and Kentucky with a suspect on the run.

Neighbors were wondering what in the world is happening on their street.

Sherman police say the Grayson County Sheriffs office and the East Texas Joint Task Force were serving a warrant at a Sherman home. What law enforcement didn't know,the suspect saw them coming.

The suspect, his passenger and the three Grayson County Deputies in the chase vehicle were all taken to a Denison hospital. The investigation as well as the evidence gathering continue, but police did tell us they found a gun as well as drugs in the suspects car.

The suspect could face additional charges including eluding police. Deputies say the suspects were arrested several blocks away from the crash. So far they're facing a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The deputies are expected to released from the hospital sometime tonight.