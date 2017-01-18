Former crisis center executive director accused of embezzlement, arrested in Massachusetts

SHERMAN, TX- Sherman Police say the former executive director of the Grayson Crisis Center was arrested Wednesday morning in Massachusetts on an embezzlement charge.

The crisis center says it all started back in July of last year when they began to notice something in their yearly budget was wrong. Police say the investigation pointed to former executive director Rachel Morgan, who was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

For five years Rachel Morgan worked for the Grayson Crisis Center. Morgan resigned back in November. During a July audit meeting the current interim executive director says the numbers just didn't add up.

"Immediately when the July audit was read, a deeper investigation of certain areas was kind of brought to an analysis," said Shelli Shields.

Sherman Police say they discovered Morgan embezzled thousands of dollars by turning in false training paperwork and pocketing the money.

"Right now it looks like it's going to be at$10,000. Maybe a little bit over. That's what they've found so far," said Sgt. D.M. Hampton with the Sherman Police Department.

Morgan was arrested in Salem, Massachusetts. According to online records she was working at a crisis center there.

"They actually took her into custody there in Salem by the police department at her place of business," said Sgt. Hampton.

The crisis center here says the allegations are shocking.

"Rachel and I had a great working relationship here at the crisis center. We continued to build programs, reached out to non profits to support us and to support our community in that mission," said Shields.

As the investigation continues the center is looking up and hopes everyone keeps faith in their mission.

"Definitely gives us the hope that this transition is further along in the process and that we can continue with what our community deserves from us," said Shields.

We did speak with the crisis center in Massachusetts by phone. They tell us they were promoting Morgan as executive director this week. They say they couldn't have anticipated anything like this. Their board is conducting a meeting Wednesday night.

The Grayson County District Attorney has agreed to extradite Moran back to Texas.