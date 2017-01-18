Local Fraternity Donates Thousands to Deputies

LOVE COUNTY -- The Masons Lodge, which works out of Ardmore, has donated $10,000 to the Love County Sheriff’s department. According to Love County Sheriff, Marty Grisham, it's been years since his team has had good bullet proof vests.

"Ardmore P.D. was kind enough to donate us some vests when I took office; uh my deputies had 10-15 year old vests. These are good for only five years."

After the generous $10,000 donation by the Masons Lodge, the sheriff says his deputies will now get, not only new vests, but new dash cameras, body cameras, and uniforms.

Deputies say the new gear will give them a much needed peace of mind.

"Oh I'm excited. It's a good feeling knowing we have good equipment coming."

Sam Barrick is a member of the Masonic Lodge, and says there was no question when deciding who to donate the money to.

"This is a small community... we all know them... we know their families, their

kids, their wives, and like I said we want them to be well prepared for any situation.

Seems like we get the hand me downs, well we don't want these guys to get the hand me downs. We want them to have the class a number one stuff and, you know we've got a new sheriff and we want to give him every opportunity to succeed."

Sheriff Grisham was sworn into office in November. He says the department has received a number of donations since then.

"I'd like to take this Opportunity to thank uh Sam Barrick and the Masonic Lodge in Ardmore, and all the other contributors who donated the money, uh for this equipment that we... we have gotten and are going to get."

Sheriff Grisham says they have already ordered 9 bullet proof vests so far, and they hope to get them within the month.