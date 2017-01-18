Denison ISD Approves Proposal to Change Attendance Boundaries

DENISON, TX— Some Denison students could have to enroll in different schools next fall after district officials approved a plan Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to fight overcrowding by balancing student enrollment.

“We have classrooms that are full and kids flowing over and there’s nowhere to put those kids,” said Teacher’s aide Shannan Kennedy.

Lamar Elementary is swarming with students, 477 to be exact. Crammed to capacity the school is in need of more space.

“We have resource teachers, like the gifted teachers who are in tiny work rooms or closets,” Kennedy said.

“We make do with what we have with nooks and crannies in the halls but having some more space would be ideal for things like tutoring and intervention,” said Lamar Elementary Principal Janet Mobley.

In an effort to fix overcrowding, Denison ISD approved a proposal to shuffle some students from Lamar to Terrell Elementary. Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride says 40 to 50 students could be affected.

"Lamar currently only has one extra room,” Kirkbride said. “If you look at Terrell elementary there are about five additional classrooms.”

Kirkbride says parents will have the choice to allow their children to stay at Lamar, if their kids are currently in kindergarten through third grade. However, incoming kindergarteners will have to attend Terrell in the fall.

Kirkbride says Denison ISD will be sending out letters to parents in the spring asking them what they’re decision is going to be; whether they’re going to remain at Lamar or enroll in Terrell.