Man Taken to Hospital After Driving Car Off Red River Bridge

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK -- A Lamar County man was taken to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon, after he drove his car off a bridge.

Choctaw County deputies say it happened near the Red River Bridge at the highway 271 state line, near the Oklahoma and Texas border.

They say 38 year old, Michael Upchurch of Powderly, Texas got into a fight with his wife on the phone, and then drove his pickup off the bridge, plunging 70 feet into the water.

Crews managed to rescue him, but he was suffering from hypothermia.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Plano in stable condition.