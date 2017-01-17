Police Investigating String of Car Break-Ins in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Police are investigating a string of car break-ins near a Sherman apartment complex.

It happened late Monday night and early Tuesday morning near the Ridgeview Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Washington Street.

Its news no car owner ever wants to hear, let alone wake up to, but for several people living near Washington Street in Sherman, it was their morning alarm.

"This morning around 5 am, an officer comes and wakes us up, and says he needs to talk to me about my car being broke into," said Eli Horn, one of the victims in the rash of car break-ins.

Police say in the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday, they received reports of multiple car break-ins near the Ridgeview Apartment Homes.

Four reports were taken from the apartment complex, and eight others from surrounding areas.

"I’m very disappointed that there are people out here that damage other people’s property like that," said Dennis Allen, whose car was broken into.

Most unaware their cars were even targeted, until police told them the shattering news.

"It’s unfortunate because people around here, and I work hard for our money," said Horn.

From plastic wraps, to blue tarp, several of the victims spent the early hours cleaning up and covering up their windows.

"What a mess they made, I cannot believe how messy that was, and I’ve never seen glass like that before," said Allen.

While majority of the damage were to car windows, some weren't as lucky.

Not only were William Scruggs’s two windows destroyed, but personal items and cash were taken from his SUV.

"It’s pretty upsetting, I mean if they would have asked me for the stuff, I probably would have just gave it to them, rather than them breaking my windows," said Scruggs.

Police are now working to track down the suspects responsible for the string of car break-ins.

As for the victims, they have a message for the thieves.

"You’ll get what's coming to you I guess, they'll catch you before too long," said Scruggs.

"I hope they get caught, and change their ways, either way I’ll be praying for them," said Horn.

Majority of the cars that were broken into were locked.

Some of the victims say they have insurance, but others will be paying hundreds out of pocket to fix their windows.

If you have any information on these car break-ins, you're urged to call the Sherman police.