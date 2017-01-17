A Garvin county man is charged with seven felonies

GARVIN COUNTY -- A man charged with seven felonies in Garvin County has changed his mind and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The court clerk's office says 22-year-old Trevor Noland decided against the hearing.

He'll be arraigned on five counts of shooting with intent to kill, assault and robbery charges on February 17th.

Noland and a Sulphur teenager are suspected in the shooting of two men near Wynnewood in January of last year.

Garvin county investigators say the victims were left along County Road 3270.

They tell us an 18-year old girl in the truck with the four men was assaulted before Noland and another man took off with their truck.