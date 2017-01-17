Texoma gas prices

TEXOMA -- Good news for your wallet experts say the prices at the pump will remain steady for the coming months.

Despite OPEC cutting production gas prices have been steady for weeks and likely stay that way.

The current average in Oklahoma and Texas is two dollars and 15 cents a gallon.

Experts say this is happening because countries in the market right now are balancing each other out.

These prices should stay steady until the summer months when production will change to the summer blend.