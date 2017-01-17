The Tioga lady Bulldog Volleyball team honored for championship win

ARDMORE, OK --A Texoma woman who police say is connected to the murder of an Ardmore man pleads not guilty in court.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Scary moments for a local woman after police say two people carjacked her.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A woman pleaded guilty in court Thursday to firing shots at a home on Preston Peninsula. Claudia Newberry, 65, pleaded guilty to a charge of deadly conduct, firing a gun.More >>
GUNTER, TX -- More than 300 students and faculty members at Gunter's elementary and middle schools donated one dollar to raise awareness about alopecia, an illness that causes hair loss for classmate Micah Fisher.More >>
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -- An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning for two young northeast Oklahoma children was canceled hours later when they and their mother were located in northern Arkansas.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said the incident started at the Valero gas station at Morton Street and U.S. 75 in west Denison.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Choctaw County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week. This week we have a little kitten. He's an adorable little boy with beautiful blue eyes, about 6 weeks old. They say he's a Siamese mix and that he canMore >>
DURANT, OK -- Local dispatchers continued their training Wednesday to help them handle the pressures of the job.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Denison man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing two children. Jorge Hernandez was found guilty Wednesday in a Grayson County courtroom. Prosecutors said Hernandez abused two young girls over the course of nearly two years.More >>
