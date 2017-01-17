The Tioga lady Bulldog Volleyball team honored for championship win

GRAYSON COUNTY -- In its short three years the Tioga Lady Bulldogs win a state championship title and the Grayson County Commissioners Court honors their big win Tuesday.

The lady bulldogs beat the Bronte Longhorns back in November for the Class A State Championship.

A formal proclamation by the Commissioners Court congratulated the ladies on their winning season.

Head Coach Mindy Patton and the team say how thankful they are for the support this season.

"It's an amazing honor, words can't describe how exciting it's been, the community has, it's really come behind us and been very supportive, and I'm so proud for the girls," Mindy Patton said.

Members on the team earned state awards ranging from most valuable player of the state tournament to four players named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Team.

The ladies went 8-0 in district this season.