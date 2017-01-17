Local School Gets $5,000 Grant to Expand Their Garden

WHITEWRIGHT, TX— A community garden at a local elementary school is getting a makeover in the coming months thanks to a $5,000 grant from Lowe’s.

Will and Mallory aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. They’re getting up close and personal with Mother Nature, unearthing a whole new world outside the classroom.

“When you learn about plants in the classroom sometimes it doesn’t make sense but when you get to actually see it in person it makes a lot more sense,” said fifth grader Mallory Myracle.

The school built the community garden two years ago after recognizing a need for hands-on learning. Now they’re living laboratory is getting a new look.

“We’re going to add fruit trees, more rock garden areas, and some seating benches. So, that basically the kids can come out and it’s just an outdoor oasis,” said School Counselor Holley Murphy.

The school won the grant after Murphy applied for Lowe’s “Tool Box for Education,” grant program to improve the garden.

“It gives the kids a hands-on opportunity to see things from planting to conception. I think it's really important that kids have a better understanding of agriculture and how that works from beginning to end,” Murphy said.

Students said planting vegetables and flowers allows them to observe the life cycles and characteristics of plants, making science more fun to learn.

“You can see more of what’s happening than when reading from a science book,” said Myracle.

The school said updates to the garden are expected to be finished by sometime in May.