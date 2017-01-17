"This was animal mutilation," Investigation underway after puppy found with ears cut off

COAL COUNTY, OK- Investigators are looking into a case of severe animal abuse after a puppy was found with its ears cut off. The 7 week old female puppy was found in Atoka County. A Coalgate animal rescue group known as C.A.R.E made the discovery.

The puppy underwent a successful surgery Tuesday morning. The veterinarian says this was more than animal cruelty. She says it's a case of animal mutilation. We want to warn you some of these images see are graphic.

Gruesome images show what animal rescuers say was torture for this pointer pup.

"One ear is completely gone. One ear was partially severed. The cartilage was completely cut off," said Lisa Wallace with C.A.R.E.

The puppy was found after a post on Facebook reading "Free pup to good home. Looks like someone tried to clip or burn ears off."

Lisa Wallace with C.A.R.E says the puppy wandered up to the home late Monday night.

"I'm baffled that someone could hold down a puppy and cut its ears off," said Wallace.

Winsor Animal Clinic Veterinarian, Kay Helms says it looks like someone was trying to crop the dogs ears.

"These people obviously didn't have any idea what they were doing. It looks like they just took a hold of the ear, pulled it up, took the scissors and cut it off," said Helms.

The puppy, now named Nysha, is well on her way to recovery after surgically repairing the damage. Now animal lovers and investigators want answers. The Oklahoma Animal Alliance is offering a $3,200 reward.

"We're going to find him. If we do, him or her or them. We will prosecute them," said Wallace.

"I'm just so sorry that we as human beings don't understand that animals have feelings. That they have souls and that God put us here to take care of them. Not mutilate them," said Helms.

The puppy's stitches should come out in ten days. The scars of what happened will always remain.

"They're very forgiving. Unlike us," said Helms.

People have already started donating to help pay for today's surgery. The Atoka County Sheriff's Office says anyone with information on where the puppy could have came from should give them a call.

C.A.R.E is still taking donations for little Nysha. You can donate to their PayPal at http://coalgateanimalrescueefforts@gmail.com. Or call the vet office at 580-927-2009 .