Oklahoma Drivers Affected By Construction

GARVIN COUNTY - It's all part of ODOT's 8 year bridge restoration project. They say it could be months before the orange cones are taken off of the roadways.

Drivers say they are tired of the extra drive time.

"It takes an hour and a half to go see my mom and it should be

a 45 minute trip," Edward Schmidt said.

It's a sight that frequent I35 drivers are all too familiar with. Orange traffic cones, one lane highways, and that dreaded bumper to bumper traffic.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it could be months before the construction is finished.

"We would just ask the drivers try to be patient with us, and uh, let us all try to get through with this as quickly as possible."

One employee at Chisholm Corner in Paul’s Valley said the extra drive time may be annoying to travelers, but it's driving up profits at the gas station.

"For me if I be driving it yes, it’s annoying but, I mean we get business here."

The construction is all part of ODOT's eight year bridge restoration plan. They say these bridges on I35 were on the verge of being unsafe for drivers.

"Well we have uh, several bridges that are structurally deficient, this was a pair of those. And that just means that they had uh, gone beyond their uh, expected life."

ODOT says while the construction is ongoing, they hope drivers will be safe and respectful toward construction workers.

"We would ask the drivers to slow down. Nothing is as important as it might seem to uh, cause harm to one of our workers in a construction zone or a maintenance zone. And uh, stay off the cell phones yea I... that's a big problem."

ODOT also says, you can find a map of all Oklahoma road construction, and information on each project at OK.gov/ODOT.